JSS Hospital signs MoU to extend financial aid for dialysis patients

December 6, 2024

Lunar Exports MD exchanges MoU with hospital’s Medical Superintendent

Mysuru: In a bid to financially help Dialysis patients, the city’s JSS Hospital signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Lunar Exports Private Limited in the gracious presence of Suttur Mutt Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji at a programme held in JSS Hospital premises on M.G. Road here yesterday.

Speaking on the occasion, Lunar Exports Managing Director Bastian Joseph said that the JSS institutions has remained forever in the minds of the people for its community services. Pointing out that more than 300 JSS institutions are functioning in India and abroad, he said that at the same time, these Institutions have maintained quality in educational and health services.

“Lunar exports, taking note of the magnanimous societal services of JSS institutions, will extend financial help out of its CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) funds to patients visiting the JSS hospital for Kidney Dialysis in the name of ‘JSS-Walkmate Dialysis treatment’. As a first step, we are donating Rs.10 lakh for the purpose. My father who was a doctor, used to treat snake bite victims for free. Inspired by my father’s medical service, I also wanted to study medicine. But I could not get a seat and hence studied Engineering”, Joseph said adding that his company was always willing to support Institutions in their social activities.

Suttur Seer, in his address, said “Many Institutions and Organisations have been extending help to JSS Hospital for the benefit of poor patients. In the past, former Infosys Foundation Chairperson Dr. Sudha Murty had donated Rs.10 lakh and Pramoda Devi Wadiyar had donated Rs. 5 lakh as financial support for the treatment of poor dialysis patients. Now, it is heartening to note that Lunar exports has donated Rs.10 lakh for the same cause , he noted.

JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research (JSS-AHER) Vice-Chancellor Dr. H. Basavanagowdappa too spoke.

JSS Mahavidyapeetha Secretary S.P. Manjunath, Executive Secretary Dr. C.G. Bettsurmath, Medical Education Director R. Mahesh, JSS Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr. C.P. Madhu, faculty Dr. Manjunath Shetty and Dr. Amruthraj Gowda, Lunar Walkmate staff S.K. Sanjay, Eapen, C. Kumaraswamy and others were present.