MUDA 50:50 sites scam | Ex-MUDA Commissioners shaking State Government: MLA Srivatsa

December 6, 2024

Mysuru: Krishnaraja (KR) MLA T.S. Srivatsa has said, former Commissioners of Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) have been holding the State Government on a knife’s edge.

He was speaking to media persons after launching various development works worth Rs. 2.30 crore at his Constituency in city yesterday.

MLA Srivatsa, who has been spearheading the struggle against 50:50 site scam at MUDA said that former MUDA Commissioners G.T. Dinesh Kumar and Dr. D.B. Natesh, who had a major role to play in the scam are yet to be arrested.

Dinesh Kumar is directly connected with the allotment of 48 sites (that have been withdrawn recently), but the Government is dilly-dallying over taking action against both the former Commissioners, he said.

Continuing his tirade, Srivatsa said, both the Officers wield enormous clout on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Urban Development (UD) Minister Byrathi Suresh, which gives rise to suspicion whether they have been threatening to bare it all, if they were targeted, thus evading any Police action against them, including their arrest. There was a time when the CM was keeping officials on the edge, but now it is vice-versa, he observed.

Srivatsa said he has already written to the Chief Secretary of the State Government to initiate action against both the Officers.

“The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has completed the probe in all angles, except for probing the suspects individually. However, I am disappointed over the nature of probe by ED on some counts; What happened to MUDA files? Why no raids were conducted on the office of UD Minister Byrathi Suresh? The Lokayukta, which is also probing the case, has also flagged concerns about 140 missing files,” said Srivatsa.

He accused Dinesh and Dr. Natesh of diverting avarice towards investment in various firms, with their relatives as proxies. It is said that the relatives of Dinesh are on the board of Vakrathunda House Building Co-operative Society. But the question is, why no raids were conducted on this firm? he asked.

To a query on former MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev claiming innocence in MUDA scam, Srivatsa asked, who was that ‘great man’ behind allotting 14 sites to CM’s wife? Who usurped 848 sites? If he had no role in the irregularities, better he clarify in writing? dared Srivatsa, training his guns on Rajeev.