Siddalingapura gears up for Shashti Jatra tomorrow

December 6, 2024

Mysuru: Siddalingapura village on Mysuru-Bengaluru Road is geared up for famed Shashti Jatra of Sri Subramanyeshwaraswamy temple at Siddalingapura tomorrow (Dec.7).

The temple, which has become a household name for its famed annual Shashti Jatra, which is attended by thousands of devotees from across the State every year, has geared up for tomorrow’s Jatra, with all necessary arrangements in place. Last year the Jatra was restricted to symbolic rituals as the temple underwent reconstruction.

According to Temple Priest M.V. Subramanya, Shashti Puja and Jatra will take place with the performance of customary rituals following which the deity will be adorned with a 6 ft. tall silver jewellery (Nagabharana). After the rituals, the devotees will be allowed entry to the temple from 3.30 am. The temple will be open throughout the day and is scheduled to close at 10 pm, with devotees allowed entry till 9.30 pm, he said.

Devotees will be allowed to have darshan and mangalaarathi only in front of the sanctum santorum (Garbhagudi). The milk brought by devotees will be collected near Aralikatte behind the temple. As in the past, there will be Dharmadarshana (free darshan) and ticketed darshan of deity, he said adding that barricades have been placed on the ground adjacent to the temple as a crowd control measure.

Service Road closed

Due to Shashti Jatra tomorrow, the Mysuru-Bengaluru Service Road has been closed for vehicular movement. Accordingly, the devotees coming in vehicles from either side (Mysuru or Bengaluru) on the Service Road, can drive upto Naganahalli turn and from there, walk to the temple. However, vehicular movement on the Highway will be as usual

A number of make-shift shops and shanties have sprung up along the road as thousands of devotees will be arriving for Jatra.

Meanwhile, all those who want to distribute Prasada to devotees, are required to get mandatory permission from the Mysuru Tahsildar Office. In order to facilitate permission, the Revenue Department has deputed some of its staff to function at the temple tomorrow.