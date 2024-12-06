Tipu Sultan was not a freedom fighter: Dr. Vikram Sampath

December 6, 2024

Mysuru: Noted Historian and writer Dr. Vikram Sampath said that though Tipu Sultan was a warrior, he was not a freedom fighter.

He was speaking at interaction held after release of his book ‘Tipu Sultan: The Saga of Mysore’s Interregnum (1760-1799)’ at a programme organised by Mysuru Literary Forum Charitable Trust at Jaganmohan Palace here yesterday.

Pointing that there are no confusions about Tipu, who waged a battle against the British, being called a warrior, Vikram Sampath said that, however, at the same it is wrong to portray him as a freedom fighter. “I have written the book based on the facts documented by Tipu himself. If Tipu, who had sought the help of French to take on the British, had indeed won the battle, then India would have been a colony of the French and we all would have had to speak French,” he said with a smile.

Continuing, he said “Tipu had written a letter to Afghanistan ruler Jamanshah Ahmed Durrani to invade India so that the country could be turned into an Islamic State. Tipu had a malicious intention of converting the entire Indian Sub-Continent into an Islamic Caliphate in two years.”

Bemoaning that several warriors have been excessively eulogised in history, he said that Tipu had both good and bad qualities. He also decried the attempts to sweep Tipu’s wrongs and follies under the rug just because he was a warrior who took on British.

“The Muslim community of today cannot be blamed for the atrocities and exploitation carried out in the past by Muslim rulers such as Mohammed Ghazni, Mohammed Ghori, Taimur, Babar, Aurangzeb and Tipu. The community will not defend or accept such heinous acts of the erstwhile Muslim rulers and everyone should understand this,” he maintained.

Member of the erstwhile Mysore royal family Pramoda Devi Wadiyar, in her address said that the book is an unprejudiced interpretation of Tipu’s rule and times. Asserting that the 904-page book is unbiased in assessing the times of Tipu, she said the book also highlights the multi-personality of Tipu.

“The name Tipu Sultan itself evokes varied thoughts among the people. While Hyder Ali grew to become a dictator due to his military and organisation skills during the times of Immadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, Tipu, who came after him, declared himself as a Sultan,” Pramoda Devi said.

“All these happened in a span of about 40 years from 1761 to 1799 when Tipu died, following which the princely State of Mysore was re-established, thanks to the persistent efforts of Maharani Lakshmi Ammanni. Thereafter, Mummadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, who was six years old then, occupied the throne. Jaganmohan Palace was built during his time. This Palace stands testimony to many historical and important incidents and happenings during pre-independence and post-independence era,” she added.

Earlier, veteran writer and Saraswathi Samman awardee Dr. S.L. Bhyrappa released the book.

Journalist Preethi Nagaraj moderated the interaction.

Mysuru Literary Forum Charitable Trust Chairperson Shubha Sanjay Urs, Secretary C.R. Hanumanth, S.L. Bhyrappa Sahitya Pratisthana Hon. Secretary Prof. G.L. Shekar and others were present.