Subramanya Shashti Jatra: Devotees swarm Snake God Temple at Siddalingapura

December 7, 2024

Mysuru: Devotees from across the State gathered in large numbers at the Sri Subramanyeshwaraswamy Temple in Siddalingapura on Mysuru-Bengaluru Road this morning for the temple’s annual Shashti Jatra.

The Temple, dedicated to the Snake God and renowned for its Shashti Jatra, opened its doors to devotees as early as 3.30 am, following completion of traditional rituals, which began at 2.30 am.

Called ‘Skanda Shashti’ by priests, Subramanya Shashti is a major festival in the Margashira Maasa dedicated to Lord Subramanya. Various puja rituals included Rudrabhisheka, Sahasranamarchane, Ashtavadhana, Mahanyasa-purvaka Rudrabhisheka to the idol of Lord Subramanyeshwaraswamy.

Despite the chilly weather, a large crowd had gathered at the temple even before dawn, eager to have the darshan of the presiding deity and offer their obeisance on this auspicious day.

History of Nagabharana: The deity was adorned with 6-foot-high silver jewellery (Nagabharana). The silver Nagabharana has a snake figure with seven heads donated to the Temple in 1973 by former Maharaja Jayachamaraja Wadiyar following the birth of hs son Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar. This jewellery is displayed only once a year during Subramanya Shashti.

As the hours passed, the crowd continued to grow. Among the early visitors were Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda and District BJP President L.R. Mahadevaswamy. Devotees were allowed to offer darshan and attend mangalaarathi only in front of the Sanctum Sanctorum.

The Temple’s entry system included both free entry (Dharmadarshana) and ticketed entry (Rs. 30), with separate queues for each. To manage the large crowd, barricades were placed around the Temple grounds. Milk offerings brought by devotees were collected at a designated point near Aralikatte behind the Temple. Many makeshift shops selling puja articles, toys, handicrafts, food items and other goods sprang up along the service road and other vacant areas around the Temple. The Revenue Department also assigned staff to monitor prasadam distribution, ensuring safety and quality.

The Temple will remain open for devotees until 9.30 pm, after which it will close at 10 pm following the completion of traditional rituals. Last year, the Jatra was scaled down due to reconstruction work at the Temple.

Service road closed: Due to the Shashti Jatra, the service road on the Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway was closed to vehicles. Devotees coming by car were directed to park at the Naganahalli turn and other nearby parking areas and walk to the Temple. However, traffic on the Highway remained unaffected.

The Police made extensive security arrangements around the temple. Barricades were set up to control the crowd, and officers were stationed to assist with parking and answer questions about darshan. Ambulances were also on standby for any medical or emergency needs.