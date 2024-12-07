COVID-19 still a cause of worry for Mysuru

December 7, 2024

After four years of outbreak, 10 succumb to deadly virus in city this year

39 COVID-related deaths reported in State till Nov. 21, 2024

Mysuru: Mysuru continues to grapple with the impact of COVID-19, as the district has recorded 10 deaths from the virus in 2024, the highest in Karnataka, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The State reported a total of 39 COVID-19-related deaths up to Nov. 21, 2024, with Mysuru accounting for the largest share.

In comparison, the district saw six COVID-19 deaths last year, while Bengaluru Urban District led the State with 17 fatalities. Mysuru was one of the hardest-hit areas during the peak of the pandemic and ranked second in deaths behind Bengaluru in both 2021 and 2022.

Bengaluru Urban District recorded 4,344 deaths in 2020, 12,074 in 2021 and 575 in 2022, while Mysuru had 1,012 deaths in 2020, 1,416 in 2021 and 145 deaths in 2022.

The concerns on COVID-19 deaths were raised by Gulbarga MP Radhakrishna Doddamani during the ongoing winter session of the Parliament.

In response, the Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Prataprao Jadhav, provided a detailed update on COVID-19 situation in Karnataka.

This year, out of the 31 districts in Karnataka, 14 districts recorded zero COVID-19 deaths, while nine districts had one death each, four districts reported two deaths each and one district recorded three, four, and five deaths respectively. Mysuru, however, recorded the highest number of 10 deaths.

District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. P.C. Kumaraswamy clarified that the deaths in Mysuru were primarily due to comorbid conditions such as uncontrolled diabetes, kidney ailments and cancer, which lead to immunity deficiencies.

“These patients often come to hospitals in the terminal stages of their illnesses and when tested for various health conditions, COVID-19 is sometimes detected. Given their already weakened immune systems, the infection exacerbates their condition, leading to death,” he explained.

Dr. Kumaraswamy emphasised that the situation in Mysuru was not alarming, as no secondary or tertiary contacts had been identified. To mitigate further risk, COVID-19 testing for all inpatients has been made mandatory at K.R. Hospital and JSS Hospital, he added.