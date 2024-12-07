Drug trade: City youth arrested in Mangaluru

December 7, 2024

Accomplice Nigerian also held; 200 grams of MDMA worth Rs. 10 lakh seized

Mangaluru: The Mangaluru City Crime Branch (CCB) Police have arrested two persons, including a resident of Mysuru and a Nigerian from Bengaluru, for alleged drug peddling.

The CCB sleuths gave the names of arrested persons as K.G. Darshan, 25, a resident of Nazarbad in Mysuru city and a native of Andralli in Bengaluru North, and Chika Joseph Eze, 26, a native of Anambara State in Nigeria and resident of Bettahalasoor in Bengaluru.

The Police seized articles worth Rs. 18.25 lakh, which included 200 grams of Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), commonly known as ecstasy drug worth Rs. 10 lakh, a car, five mobile phones, five debit cards, seven SIM cards and digital weight machine.

Following the recent arrest of Iqbal by Bajpe Police for drug peddling in their jurisdiction, information was gathered about suppliers involved in providing MDMA to the accused. Acting on this lead, the CCB Police led by Inspector H.M. Shyam Sundar and Bajpe Police Inspector G.S. Sandeep conducted a special operation and detained the two accused.

Sandeep told Star of Mysore that Darshan was caught selling the banned narcotic substance on Dec. 3 at Pumpwell Circle in Mangaluru.

“During Darshan’s questioning, it came to light that he procured Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA) from New Delhi and Chika Joseph Eze was the supplier. Subsequently, Joseph was also arrested.

The Police statement said that Chika Joseph Eze came to India on an employment visa in May 2023 and worked in a hair saloon in Yelahanka, Bengaluru. The MDMA was being transported from Bengaluru and sold in Mangaluru.

The Yelahanka New Town Police in Bengaluru arrested Chika Joseph Eze for alleged illegal selling of MDMA. He was released on bail four months ago, the Police said.

The Police are on the lookout for other associates of Darshan and Chika Joseph Eze.

Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal said the accused were operating from Bengaluru, collaborating with Darshan, to transport and sell MDMA to various individuals in Mangaluru. “The investigation into the drug trafficking network continues, as several others are believed to be involved,” the Commissioner said.