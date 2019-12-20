Kerala TV journalists detained in Mangaluru, Police cite no accreditation

December 20, 2019

Mangaluru: Over 15 journalists were detained by the Mangaluru Police this morning while they were covering the post-mortem of two people who died in Police firing at the Wenlock hospital.

The City Commissioner’s Office claimed that they were being questioned because they were not carrying ‘accreditation cards’ issued by any authority. A majority of the journalists detained are from Malayalam channels.

Mangaluru Police Commissioner Dr. Harsha said, “A few people who did not have any accreditation cards issued by any authority, were not from any formal media, and found with possessions unconnected to reporting, are being questioned.”

According to the Commissioner’s Office, the journalists were detained around 9 am and other media were not allowed to talk to them.

Amongst those detained are camerapersons and reporters from prominent Malayalam news outlets like Asianet, Manorama, News18 and Mathrubhumi. They were forced to sit inside a van outside the Wenlock Hospital morgue. They had come there to report and speak to family members of the deceased.

