No let up in onion prices

December 20, 2019

Mysuru: Even as the Union Government is taking several measures including import of onions to contain the spiralling price of this essential vegetable, here in the city, there is no let up in price rise, as onions continue to cost dearly.

The average price of first quality onion at markets in the city was Rs.140-150 a kg while second quality sold at Rs.80-100 and the poorest quality at Rs.70, this morning.

Mahesh, an onion trader at M.G. Market said that though the price of onion had come down a little a couple of days ago, the price has once again increased due to shortfall in arrivals at city markets.

Stating that the quality of the vegetable too is not that good as compared to the past, he said that the traders have to sell onions after segregating the stocks and throwing out the rotten onions, which too has added to the price of the vegetable to some extent and added that the current price may remain so for the next couple of days too.

