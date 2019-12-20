Jayadeva to team up with Govt. Ayurveda Centre for Research

December 20, 2019

ESHANA: Three-day workshop on Ayurvedic Research to conclude tomorrow

Mysuru: A three-day workshop on ‘Protocol Writing and Research Methodology’, ESHANA 2019-20, organised by Government Ayurveda Research Centre (GARC), Mysuru in association with Department of PG Studies, Government Ayurveda Medical College (GAMC), Mysuru commenced yesterday at GARC premises on KRS Road here.

About 50 PG and research students of Ayurveda Medicine are participating in the workshop where resource persons will groom the participants on drug research, instrumentation, application of bio-statistics in ayurveda and ancient research methodology.

Inaugurating the programme, former Principal of Maharaja Sanskrit College Dr. Bhashyam Swamiji opined that ayurveda has literally everything but has to be studied deeply. He contended that a good knowledge of Sanskrit would be an asset to go into the depth of ayurveda.

Speaking as the chief guest, Jayadeva Institute of Cardiology, Mysuru Director Dr. K.S. Sadananda disclosed that Jayadeva Institute is contemplating to team with GARC for an integrated research in medicine. He observed that ayurvedic medicine is very ancient but unfortunately could not be properly documented during yesteryears. He said that yoga has helped people after cardiac treatment.

Former Director of Karnataka Institute of Diabetology, Bengaluru, Dr. M.A. Shekar was the guest of honour. GAMC Principal Dr. Gajanana Hegde presided. GARC Assistant Director Dr. Lakshminarayana Shenoy and others were present.

