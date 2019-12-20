Peace march in support of CAA on Dec.22
Peace march in support of CAA on Dec.22

December 20, 2019

Mysuru: Nava Jeevan organisation along with other organisations will be taking out a peace march in support of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in city on Dec. 22.

Addressing a press meet at Patrakarthara Bhavan here this morning, BJP National Council Member and President of Jana Jagruti organisation said that the Union Government is bringing a lot of changes in the country to instil peace in the country but a few were misleading the Muslim community by saying that they would be asked to move out of the country which is absolutely false.

Manjunath further said that India is a peaceful country where both the minorities and the majority were living in peace and harmony and regretted that a few politicians were spreading false messages and disturbing peace in the country. 

He urged such politicians and people to refrain from spreading false messages, which were resulting in hatred among the communities which are living peacefully.

Manjunath said that the peace march would commence at 11 am from Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple up to Deputy Commissioner’s Office.

Prakash Jain, Chaya Devi organisation’s Bhanu Prakash, Nava Jeevan organisation President Anand, Neravu organisation’s Ramu, minority leader Jamal Shariff and Armugam Trust’s Bharat were present at the press meet.

