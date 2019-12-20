Mobile internet services suspended in Mangaluru for 48 hours
December 20, 2019

Mangaluru: In the wake of violence during protests and Police firing in Mangaluru, the Karnataka Home Department has imposed a suspension on mobile internet services by all mobile providers in Mangaluru City Commissionerate and Dakshina Kannada district for 48 hours. 

This comes after internet services were suspended in parts of New Delhi on Thursday. Internet services were also snapped in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh. In a notification, Additional Chief Secretary to Home Department, Rajneesh Goel said that internet services were being prohibited on Friday and Saturday due to “possibility of fake news spreading” in Mangaluru and that it was a preventive measure to ensure peace. “Reports on the ground suggested arson and vandalism that could lead to a serious law and order situation. Social media platforms can be used to spread rumours and pictures, videos and text have potential of inflaming passions,” Rajneesh Goel’s notification reads. 

The internet shutdown is being imposed as per Section 5(2) of the Indian Telegraph Act and read with Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services Rules 2017. The shutdown began from 10 pm on Dec. 19 and will last for 48 hours. 

On Thursday, over 6,000 people gathered at various parts of Mangaluru to protest against CAA. However, protesters and Police clashed, prompting the Police to use tear gas to disperse the crowd. After stone pelting was reported, Police fired in the air, as per sources. However, a video shows a Policeman firing at protesters.

