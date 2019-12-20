Safety mesh installed around sight-seeing boats
News

Safety mesh installed around sight-seeing boats

December 20, 2019

Mysuru: To ensure the safety of tourists who go on boat trips to see the migratory birds at the Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary, the Forest Department has fixed iron mesh around the boats. The mesh has been fixed around four boats and gradually, all the boats will have this safety feature. 

Generally tourists on boats touch the water for that unique feeling of water passing through fingers as the boats propel. This move, however, is dangerous as there are over 125 marsh crocodiles inhabiting the sanctuary and they will be waiting for a prey. “To prevent this and to prevent young children falling off the boats, we have installed the mesh,” said Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF Wildlife) Alexander. 

The mesh has been installed on four boats on an experimental basis based on the directives from Mysuru Circle Chief Conservator of Forests T. Hiralal. Gradually the facility will be extended to all boats. We have got good response from tourists to these boats and they wait in a queue to board such safe boats,” he added.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching