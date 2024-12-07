CESC Warns defaulters to clear dues in 3 days or face power cut

December 7, 2024

Mysuru: Burdened by bill payment defaulters, the Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) has issued a strict 3-day deadline (with effect from Dec. 6) for clearing pending power bills. Defaulters failing to comply will face disconnection of electricity supply.

In a press release, CESC highlighted that numerous consumers, Gram Panchayats, utility providers and other organisations have failed to pay power bills on time. Consequently, CESC has resolved to initiate disconnections for defaulters who do not clear dues within the stipulated time-frame.

As per the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission guidelines, customers must pay power bills within 15 days of issuance. If dues remain unpaid beyond this period, it is considered a 15-day notice period. Non-payment during this notice period authorises CESC to disconnect the power supply.

CESC emphasised that, barring essential services such as Government Hospitals, drinking water facilities and street lighting, power connections for all other defaulting customers will be severed if bills are not cleared within three days. A mass disconnection drive is scheduled from Dec. 9.

CESC Managing Director G. Sheela urged all defaulters to settle outstanding bills immediately to avoid disruptions. “We appeal to customers to clear pending dues within the deadline to prevent inconvenience,” she said.

CESC has launched a toll-free helpline 1912 to assist the public and farmers in reporting issues such as leaning electricity poles, hanging or snapped power lines and malfunctioning transformers in their areas.