Fresh complaint against CM over 2008 land denotification

August 7, 2024

Land in question is 1.39-acres under survey number 205/2 Uttanahalli village

Bengaluru: RTI activist Snehamayi Krishna has filed a complaint with Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot seeking a probe against CM Siddaramaiah over his alleged role in irregularities in the denotification of land allotted to the poor beneficiaries in Mysuru way back in 2008.

The complaint, filed in Bengaluru yesterday, accused Siddaramaiah of misusing his position as a legislator to influence district officials in land-related decisions. This is the second complaint with Governor against the CM after the first complaint filed by activist T.J. Abraham. Sources said that CM may receive another notice from the Governor seeking his explanation.

The complaint alleged that then Congress MLA Siddaramaiah on Aug. 10, 2008, wrote a letter to the Mysuru Deputy Commissioner, requesting the de-notification of a plot of land that was acquired by the Government in 1979.

Following Siddaramaiah’s letter, the complaint alleged, the Mysuru District Administration swiftly acted to de-notify the land within just 14 months, removing its acquired status.

“The land in question, a 1.39-acre plot bearing survey number 205/2, is situated in Uttanahalli village near Mysuru city. Originally, this land was allocated as Ashraya sites for Below Poverty Line (BPL) beneficiaries. However, due to lack of infrastructure, the intended beneficiaries did not build homes on the land, creating a loophole that authorities exploited to facilitate fraudulent activities,” read the complaint letter.

Besides, cheating the poor beneficiaries, the name and identity of the owner of the land were changed, by creating fake documents, by the officials. “While the land originally belonged to Kundabeeraiah, documents were created, to prove that one Marappa was the owner. Then the denotification was done on Oct. 13, 2009,” the complaint reads.

The activist urged the Governor to order a formal investigation into the matter and file a case against Siddaramaiah and the involved officials. The complaint also urged the Governor to instruct Mysuru DC G. Lakshmikanth Reddy to conduct a thorough inquiry within 15 days and submit a report for further legal proceedings.