Day 5: Mysuru Chalo Padayatra enters Mandya

August 7, 2024

Maddur: The 8-day Mysuru Chalo Padayatra organised by BJP and JD(S) parties, demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, for his wife Parvathi, being a beneficiary of MUDA site scheme illegally, reached Budanur in Mandya taluk from Nidaghatta in Maddur taluk  on Tuesday.

The padayatra that resumed from Channapatna on Monday had halted at Nidaghatta. The fourth day of the padayatra resumed from Nidaghatta yesterday morning and reached Budanur later in the day.

The padayatra jointly led by BJP State President B.Y. Vijayendra and JD(S) Youth Wing President Nikhil Kumaraswamy, was accorded a warm welcome, by the villagers waiting at the entrance of their villages on Mysuru – Bengaluru Highway. The ecstatic villagers performed arathi and burst fire-crackers, with cultural troupes adding colour to the campaign.

On the fifth day today, Mysuru Chalo Padayatra that began from Sri Shashikirana Convention Hall in Mandya at 10 am, passed through the highway, before stopping for lunch at Sri Sumaravi Convention Hall.  The padayatra will halt after completing the day’s schedule, at Right O, a coffee cafe at Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB), Thubinakere at 8 pm.

