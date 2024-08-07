HDK, Vijayendra lack temerity to oust Government: DKS
News

HDK, Vijayendra lack temerity to oust Government: DKS

August 7, 2024

Mandya: Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar (DKS) has said that Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy (HDK) and State BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra (BYV), lack temerity to remove Congress-led State Government from power.

He was addressing Janandolana convention organised by KPCC at Mysugar Grounds, Dr. Rajkumar Layout here on Tuesday, as a counter to the ongoing Mysuru Chalo Padayatra.

DKS, also the KPCC President said, both BJP and JD(S) have taken out a padayatra with a common motive of destabilising the State Government. However, they will not succeed, as the party stormed into power with people’s blessings.

“It’s not in your fate to bring down the Government, except for hatching conspiracy and uttering lies to hit out against the Government. Our Government will exist for 10 long years, but your padayatra is nothing but a bid to get rid of the sins,” said Dy.CM Shivakumar, taking a dig at the rival parties.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching