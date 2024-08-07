HDK, Vijayendra lack temerity to oust Government: DKS

August 7, 2024

Mandya: Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar (DKS) has said that Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy (HDK) and State BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra (BYV), lack temerity to remove Congress-led State Government from power.

He was addressing Janandolana convention organised by KPCC at Mysugar Grounds, Dr. Rajkumar Layout here on Tuesday, as a counter to the ongoing Mysuru Chalo Padayatra.

DKS, also the KPCC President said, both BJP and JD(S) have taken out a padayatra with a common motive of destabilising the State Government. However, they will not succeed, as the party stormed into power with people’s blessings.

“It’s not in your fate to bring down the Government, except for hatching conspiracy and uttering lies to hit out against the Government. Our Government will exist for 10 long years, but your padayatra is nothing but a bid to get rid of the sins,” said Dy.CM Shivakumar, taking a dig at the rival parties.