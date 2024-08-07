Former Rangayana Director files complaint seeking action

August 7, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Former Rangayana Director and senior dramatist Addanda C. Cariappa has filed a complaint with the Lakshmipuram Police in Mysuru, stating that he, along with many other site applicants, has fallen victim to the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment scam.

Cariappa revealed that the MUDA site allotment scam has ignited a significant political storm. Documents obtained through the Right To Information (RTI) Act show substantial misappropriation, benefitting individuals with political influence.

“I have been living in a rented house in Mysuru intending to conduct theatre activities. I aimed to obtain a permanent site and build a house to support these activities. With this goal, under the theatre service and senior citizen quota, I applied for a site from MUDA on Feb. 27, 2023, and paid Rs. 1,04,600, for which I received a receipt,” he stated in the complaint.

“Recently, I obtained documents under the RTI through my friend Snehamayi Krishna, which revealed the fraud that has taken place within MUDA. According to the documents, from Aug. 10, 2008, many fake records were created in connection with lands in Devanur-Kesare village under the Mysuru revenue division. This has caused a loss of crores of rupees to MUDA,” the complaint stated.

Kesare-Devanur land

“The 3.16-acre area in Kesare-Devanur village under survey number 464 was fraudulently transferred from Devaraju to B.M. Mallikarjunaswamy and later in 2010 to B.M. Parvathi Siddaramaiah using fake documents. Using political influence, they acquired 14 valuable sites in Vijayanagar Layout in 2022 as compensatory sites, claiming that the land in question was wrongly acquired by MUDA,” Cariappa mentioned in the complaint.

“The then MUDA Commissioner was also involved in this fraudulent deal. As a taxpayer and an applicant for a site from MUDA, I have been wronged by this case. Additionally, it has obstructed the allotment of sites to the public. Therefore, I have requested action against the aforementioned individuals as well as the officials and staff involved at that time,” the complaint said.

Note handed over

Lakshmipuram Police Station officer, who accepted the complaint, has written a note stating, “We have reviewed the complaint application you submitted. As per the State Government order on July 1, a comprehensive investigation and a Judicial Inquiry Commission headed by a retired Judge have been established to thoroughly examine and report on the irregularities in the MUDA site allotments. Since your complaint is related to this matter, your application has been forwarded to the investigation officers.”