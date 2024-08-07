Sails Down: Adverse weather delays Jr. Nationals sailing event

August 7, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Unfavourable wind conditions have delayed the start of the Yachting Association of India (YAI) Junior Nationals 2024, a ranking event organised by the Royal Mysore Sailing Club (RMSC) in collaboration with the Royal Madras Yacht Club and the Karnataka State Sailing Association, under the aegis of YAI and the respective Class Associations. The event was scheduled to take place at the KRS backwaters this morning.

The races for ILCA 6 (Open and Girls), ILCA 4 (Boys and Girls), 29er (Open), 470 (Open and Mixed) and 420 (Open and Mixed), which were to start in Race Area A at 9.20 am, have been postponed.

Similarly, races for Optimist (Mail Fleet), Optimist (Green Fleet), Techno 293 (U13 and U15 Boys and Girls), Techno 293 (U17 Boys and Girls), Race Board (U19 Boys and Girls) and iQ Foil (Youth and Junior), scheduled for Race Area B at 9.25 am, have also been delayed.

Captain Aravind Sharma, Founder of RMSC, announced that this morning’s races have been postponed and will be rescheduled for this afternoon if wind conditions improve.

He also highlighted that 150 sailors from various clubs, including the Royal Madras Yacht Club, Royal Bombay Yacht Club, Army Yachting Mumbai, Indian Navy, National Sailing Club of Bhopal, Navy Boys Scout Company, Krishna Sailing Club Army, and RMSC, among others, are participating.

This year, paraplegic sailors will also compete, using Hansa Boat 303 for the races. The regatta is open to all boats and boards from clubs affiliated or registered with YAI and the respective Class Associations, provided their subscriptions or dues are fully paid.

A minimum of three competitors is required to form a division, except for the girls’ category as specified in the Notice of Race (NoR) 5.1. Aravind stated that public access to the racing venue is restricted due to crowd management issues.

Youngest participant

Nine-year-old Saivanisha from Hyderabad, a member of the Secunderabad Sailing Club, Telangana, is the youngest participant in the RMSC Regatta in the below-19 category. She is the daughter of former sailor Murulikrishna and Reena.