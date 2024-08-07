Harangi Dam Left Bank Canal damaged before completion

August 7, 2024

Kushalnagar: The Left Bank Canal of the Harangi Reservoir, a crucial water source in the Cauvery Basin, is collapsing at multiple points even before its modernisation work is complete. This alarming development raises serious concerns about the construction quality.

The modernisation project, costing Rs. 49.75 crore, aims to enhance the canal’s infrastructure to supply over 1,800 cusecs of water to farms in Hunsur, Periyapatna and K.R. Nagar, irrigating 1,34,980 acres of land. However, with ongoing construction and repairs, these farmers have not yet received water from the Harangi Dam for sowing and tilling land.

Approximately, 80 percent of the work, spanning 7 kilometres from the main canal, is complete. Initiated by the Cauvery Neeravari Nigama Limited (CNNL), the project allocates Rs. 8 crore specifically for repairing the main canal to benefit farmers.

The modernisation uses the ‘cut-and-cover box model’ involving tasks such as repairing sluice outlets 1 to 6, constructing a road along the canal, building minor bridges, concreting both canal sides, covering the canal to prevent land subsidence and removing blockages in narrow sections.

Despite these efforts, the concrete near Hudugur collapsed, and soil collapsed near the main canal at Madalapura four days ago. Cracks have also appeared in the canal.

Farmers have voiced their concerns, pointing out that excavated soil piled nearby caused blockages during rains, worsening the collapses. They criticised the substandard work, noting that concrete was laid on mud instead of on a stone layer, weakening the structure. Furthermore, nearby water springs from forested areas and new ones emerging from the ground have damaged the canal wall.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Raghupathy, Superintendent Engineer of Harangi Dam, stated that the damage is being addressed and the situation has been exacerbated by the rain.

“The contractor is responsible for maintaining this work for three years, so there is no financial loss to the Government. They will repair the damage at their own expense,” he noted.

“There are two vents to release water to the canal. The damage at one location has been urgently repaired and we will release 800 cusecs of water in a day or two, which will meet the immediate irrigation needs. The repairs on the other vent will take about a week. We expect to release the full 1,800 cusecs in a few days,” he added.