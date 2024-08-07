100 gram heartbreak!

August 7, 2024

Vinesh Phogat Disqualified

Paris: India’s dream of winning a gold medal in women’s wrestling at the Paris Olympics was shattered this morning as Vinesh Phogat was disqualified from the finals of women’s freestyle 50kg event. The reason for her disqualification was that Vinesh Phogat was overweight by 100 grams. She was scheduled to take on Sarah Hildebrandt of the USA on Aug. 8.

Meanwhile, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) announced on ‘X’, “It is with regret that the Indian contingent shares news of the disqualification of Vinesh Phogat from the Women’s Wrestling 50kg class. Despite the best efforts by the team through the night, she weighed in a few grams over 50kg this morning. No further comments will be made by the contingent at this time. The Indian team requests you respect Vinesh’s privacy. It would like to focus on the competitions on hand.”

Vinesh, who usually competes in the 53 kg category, had reduced her weight to 50 kg for the Paris Olympics.

On Day 2, after her weigh-in, Vinesh was found to be weighing over the desired limit.

According to sources, she tried hard reduce her weight by skipping her meals, exercising and not sleeping overnight. But the efforts went in vain as she was found to be weighing 100 grams more than the desired limit. The Indian officials also asked the Olympic Committee for more time but were denied.

Vinesh, who had scripted history by becoming the first Indian woman to reach the final of a wrestling event in Olympics, was guaranteed a silver medal if not gold, will now return empty handed from Paris.

She had defeated Japanese wrestler and four-time Olympic champion Yui Susaki, Ukraine’s Oksana Livach and Cuba’s Yusneylis Guzman Lopez to reach the finals.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) is said to have raised objection against Phogat’s disqualification. However, there is no confirmation in this regard.

Meanwhile, sources said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to IOA President P.T. Usha over the phone on the issue. The sources also added that Vinesh Phogat was rushed to hospital after complaining about dehydration.

This matter was even discussed in Parliament today.