BJP was in power when MUDA allotted sites in lieu of my wife’s land: CM

August 7, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Lashing out at former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa for his comments about the Congress Government, CM Siddaramaiah said that Yediyurappa’s current freedom is due to the Court’s leniency in POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act) case against him, otherwise he should have been in jail.

He was speaking to media after receiving public grievances in city this morning. When reporters asked him about his comments on Yediyurappa’s prediction that he (Siddaramaiah) would resign before the Padayatra by BJP-JD(S) reaches Mysuru, the CM recalled POSCO case pending against him.

Stating that the issues involving Yediyurappa are unrelated to his own, the CM said, “Yediyurappa’s case, involving money received via cheques and de-notification, is a different matter. I have cancelled today’s press meet to prepare for Congress’ Janandolana Rally at Maharaja’s College Grounds on Aug. 9, where I plan to address all issues related to corruption. I will lay everything out before you at the rally,” the CM said.

On the MUDA site allotment to his wife B.M. Parvathi, Siddaramaiah stated, “When I was Chief Minister in 2014, my wife applied for a site. MUDA officials brought this to my attention and I had clearly instructed them not to allocate any plots during my tenure. In 2021, she reapplied when the BJP was in power. They legally allotted sites in lieu of her land that MUDA acquired at Kesare. If I intended to receive sites, I would have used my position to get them while I was Chief Minister. I did not do that,” Siddaramaiah said.

The CM accused the BJP and JD(S) of targeting him to destabilise the Government. “Their falsehoods cannot shake my Government. Previously, they attempted ‘Operation Kamala’, which failed. Now, they are targeting me, I have the courage to face any criticism. I have committed no wrong and my stand is clear,” he said.

Regarding the show-cause notice issued by the Governor, the CM clarified that he has only received one notice, to which he has responded. He emphasised that his meetings with Chief Secretaries and the Governor were unrelated to the current issues. He expressed confidence that the Governor would confirm his innocence legally.

Siddaramaiah also defended his actions against accusations of corruption. He said, “The BJP’s claims of corruption are baseless. Investigations are ongoing into their own scandals. They lack any moral ground to criticise.”