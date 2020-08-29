Takes charge as MUDA Chairman
August 29, 2020

H.V. Rajeev plans to give a push for affordable Housing Schemes

Mysore/Mysuru: Just hours after he was appointed by the Government as Chairman of Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA)on Friday, senior BJP leader H.V. Rajeev took charge of the post at the MUDA Office on JLB road here last evening in the presence of District Minister S.T. Somashekar, K.R. MLA S.A. Ramdas, Nanjangud MLA B. Harshavardhan, MUDA Commissioner  Dr. D.B. Natesh and a host of other party leaders.

Speaking to presspersons, Rajeev said that he being a realtor and having a wide ranging experience in urban development, will use his enormous experience in the realty sector for MUDA’s growth.

Asserting that he will strive for allotting sites to homeless and those others who really deserve, he said that he will come up with new and innovative ideas for a planned development of Mysuru.

Noting that land acquisition is a complex issue, he said that he will take the farmers into confidence while going for acquisition of lands required for formation of new layouts. Highlighting his future plans, Rajeev said that MUDA will give a push for affordable Housing Schemes.

State BJP General Secretary Siddaraju, BJP City President  T.S. Srivatsa, Akhila Karnataka Brahmana Mahasabha Mysuru District President D.T. Prakash, Community leader K. Raghuram, BJP leader L.R. Mahadevaswamy and other leaders were present.

