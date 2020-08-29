B. Sharat is new Mysuru DC

August 29, 2020

Abhiram G. Sankar transferred as ATI Joint Director

Mysore/Mysuru: The State Government on Friday transferred Mysuru Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abhiram G. Sankar and appointed B. Sharat, who was serving as Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner, in his place.

Abhiram Sankar has been posted as the Joint Director of Administrative Training Institute (ATI) in Mysuru. An IAS Officer of 2011 batch, Abhiram Sankar had taken charge as Mysuru DC on Apr. 28, 2018. Known for his discipline and integrity, Abhiram had earned the respect and praise of the people during his 28-month tenure as Mysuru DC.

He had taken several innovative measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic over the past five months. Due to the precautionary and preventive measures taken by him, Mysuru District at one point of time had clocked zero positive cases, even as the deadly pandemic began to spread its wings rapidly across the country.

Abhiram Sankar played a key role in opening a number of Covid Care Centres as the number of infections began to rise alarmingly in city. He was also instrumental in conducting Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) covering large population as a measure to stop virus spread.

Abhiram Sankar also has the credit of organising two Dasara festivals successfully (2018 & 2019). He also earned praise for smooth conduct of 2018 Assembly polls, 2019 Lok Sabha polls and the Hunsur bypolls held in December last year.

Abhiram Sankar was holding concurrent charge as Mysuru ZP CEO following the transfer of Prashanth Kumar Mishra last week, after the suicidal death of Nanjangud Taluk Health Officer (THO) Dr. Nagendra.

However, Abhiram, though transferred, will stay in Mysuru serving as Joint Director of ATI.

New DC

The new Mysuru DC B. Sharat is also a 2011 batch IAS Officer and was serving as Kalaburagi DC. A native of Chitradurga District, Sharat had earlier served as Raichur DC and as ZP CEO at Bidar and Mandya.