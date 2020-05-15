Mysuru COVID-free: All 90 positive cases cured

May 15, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: On March 21, the first COVID-19 positive case was reported in Mysuru and subsequently, the cases grew up to 90 putting up an unsurmountable challenge to the District Administration.

Today, May 15, 56 days later, all the 90 patients have been cured of the disease. The last two patients who were being treated at the designated COVID-19 Hospital have been released today. Medical Education Minister Dr. K. Sudhakar has tweeted the same at 3.21 pm.

In his tweet, Dr. Sudhakar said, “I am happy to inform that all the 90 patients who were admitted to COVID-19 Hospital (Mysore District Hospital) have been cured of the disease and have been discharged. All this has been possible due to the efforts of doctors, healthcare workers and Corona Warriors. We can defeat Coronavirus if people co-operate with the Government.”

With this, there are no active cases in Mysuru and the city has reported 100 percent recovery rate. As per the daily media briefing by Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar, till late last evening, only two positive patients remained in the COVID Hospital with 88 persons cured and discharged. In all, 5,332 persons were observed in Mysuru district till date and 4,762 persons completed 14-day isolation.

At present, 568 persons have been put under institutional quarantine and all of them are inter-State travellers who came to Mysuru over the last week. 5,635 samples have been tested and 5,545 have been found negative.

In all, 90 cumulative positive cases were reported and today, all of them have been discharged. One person out of them (P-273), who was discharged from COVID Hospital and admitted to a private hospital, passed away yesterday and the death cannot be termed as a COVID death as the patient had other co-morbidities.

It may be recalled here that on Apr. 22, Dr. Sudhakar, who was in Mysuru had expressed confidence that that Mysuru will become a Coronavirus-free district soon. Strictly following lockdown regulations and maintaining social distance was vital for stopping the spread of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic, he had stated.