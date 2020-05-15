Curbs relaxed in Nanjangud Cluster Containment Zone

May 15, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: The Temple Town of Nanjangud was till now treated as one unit or a Cluster Containment Zone and was put under complete lockdown as per the containment protocol listed under COVID-19 regulations and Disaster Management Act 2005.

Today, some of the restrictions have been lifted by Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar where he has permitted certain activities as no fresh positive cases were reported from the cluster area.

The Cluster Containment Zone was declared on Mar. 29 following one employee of Nanjangud-based Jubilant Generics tested positive for the killer Coronavirus. As there were chances of the positive person spreading the disease to other employees of the factory, the cluster rules were enforced. Moreover, there were over 1,000 employees in the Pharma Company and a majority of them lived in and around Nanjangud.

The declaration of Cluster Containment Zone with complete lockdown and quarantining of all the Pharma Company employees proved a success to the District Administration as whoever tested positive – over 73 were later tested positive — had already been quarantined and the dangerous community spread phase was successfully prevented. To a major extent, the Coronavirus curve has been flattened. As such, restrictions have been relaxed a bit today.

Industries can function

However, the relaxations will apply to only those living in Nanjangud town or adjoining areas or layouts but will not apply to those living in Containment Zones. As per the DC’s order, from today permitted activities can be carried out and restricted movement of vehicles with only one person on a two-wheeler with no pillion and only two persons including the driver in a four-wheeler.

All industries operating from Karnataka Industrial Development Board (KIADB) Industrial Area have been permitted to open and all industries located in the rural areas or hinterland of Nanjangud can begin operations.

Construction activities permitted

All construction activities have been permitted in and around Nanjangud town – town and rural units — and builders and contractors can begin construction operations with the available workforce from Nanjangud town.

Sale has been allowed in shopping complexes where there are essential commodities and the functioning of medical shops has been permitted. The rest of the shops have to remain closed. Shops selling essential commodities, shopping complexes, hardware, cement and iron-and-steel shops that are necessary for construction industry have been permitted to open from 7 am to 5 pm.

No permission for gold stores, garment outlets

There is no permission to open garments, textile shops and jewellery units. A separate relaxation order will be issued for this, the DC’s order stated. All private companies and firms can operate with 33 percent staff except in containment zones where such firms will remain shut until further orders. All private firm and industry employees must mandatorily carry identity cards issued at their workplaces.

There is no permission to operate taxis, bus service and autorickshaw service. Also, permission has been denied to spas, salons and beauty parlours, malls and gymnasiums to operate. All restrictions currently imposed on National Highways passing through Nanjangud will continue, the DC’s order said.