Delhi blast: CM to seek info on security lapse

November 11, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Reacting to the bomb blast in Delhi yesterday, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said, “Such incidents should not happen, but innocent people have lost their lives. Whenever blasts occur during Assembly elections, it is natural to deliberate on their impact on the electorate, especially with the second phase of polling underway today in Bihar. There will also be discussions on possible security lapses that led to the explosion. We will seek proper information and review the situation.” Siddaramaiah alleged that constant efforts have been made since the days of Jan Sangh to turn the country into a Hindu Rashtra. “But that is not possible,” he asserted, “as India is a nation that thrives on the principle of unity in diversity.”

Power-sharing

Amid growing speculation of a power-sharing arrangement between him and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar — popularly referred to as the “November Revolution” by those in the know — Siddaramaiah clarified that he would be travelling to New Delhi on Nov. 15 to attend an event hosted by senior advocate and Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal.