Emergency meeting at Mysore Airport

November 11, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysore Airport Director P.V. Ushakumari convened an emergency meeting this morning with staff, stakeholders and security personnel in the wake of the Delhi blast. The Director reviewed all security arrangements within the Airport premises and received a detailed briefing from personnel of Karnataka State Industrial Security Force (KSISF), who oversee the security of the key installation.

Additional support is being extended by the Mysuru City Police to further strengthen security and maintain strict vigil over all persons entering and exiting the Airport. Details, including addresses and identities of individuals, are being meticulously verified.