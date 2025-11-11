Echo of Delhi blast: High Alert

November 11, 2025

Mysuru City Police intensify surveillance at vital installations

Emergency meeting held at Mysore Airport to review security

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru has been placed on high alert after a high-intensity explosion in a car near the Red Fort in Delhi last evening claimed the lives of at least 13 people and injured 20 others.

Security agencies, acting on Central inputs, have intensified surveillance across Karnataka.

DG&IGP Dr. M.A. Saleem told Star of Mysore that security has been ramped up at vital installations and key urban centres, including Bengaluru and Mysuru.

DCPs K.S. Sundar Raj and R.N. Bindu Mani supervising the checking of luggages at City Railway Station last night.

“All District Police Units and City Commissionerates have been put on high alert. Orders have been issued from the State Police Headquarters in Bengaluru to increase patrols, vehicle checks and monitoring in sensitive areas,” Dr. Saleem said.

He added that the intelligence wing is keeping a close watch on all visitors entering Karnataka. “Mysuru attracts a large number of domestic and international tourists. Based on alerts from the Centre, we have intensified security across tourist and religious destinations. The Mysuru Commissionerate has been directed to remain on the highest level of alert,” he noted.

Following DG&IGP’s directives, City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar and Superintendent of Police (SP) N. Vishnuvardhana have beefed up security at prominent tourist spots such as the Mysore Palace, Chamundi Hill, places of worship, places of tourist interest and the Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) Dam in Mandya.

Police personnel have been deployed at all entry and exit points to the district and city. Junctions where National Highways meet State and District roads are under strict surveillance, with intensified vehicle checks underway.

Bus stands, railway stations and lodges are being thoroughly monitored. With Chief Minister Siddaramaiah currently in Mysuru, security has been further heightened.

The Police Commissioner has directed all officers — including civil, traffic and special branch personnel — to remain on the ground, collecting intelligence and tracking suspicious movements.

Senior Police officials, including DCPs, ACPs, Inspectors, and Sub-Inspectors, led the operation and conducted detailed checks across railway platforms and other sensitive areas. Passenger baggage was meticulously screened as part of heightened security measures. The inspection drive will be further intensified, covering prominent public places.

Meanwhile, the Health Department has been instructed to keep hospital beds and ambulances on standby. The Fire and Emergency Services Department is also on alert.

Mysuru’s key defence and research institutions — including the Air Force Station, DFRL, CFTRI and Mysore Airport — have been brought under enhanced security cover, with round-the-clock monitoring.

Stay vigilant

Ensuring peace and safety in Mysuru remains our top priority. We urge citizens to co-operate fully with the Police Department. If you notice any suspicious objects or individuals, please report them immediately to the nearest Police Station. Your vigilance can help prevent untoward incidents.

— Seema Latkar, Mysuru City Police Commissioner