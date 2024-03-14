LS Polls: Nine MPs dropped, new faces emerge in BJP’s Karnataka list

March 14, 2024

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its second list of candidates last evening for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Comprising 72 candidates, the list spans 10 States, including Karnataka (20 seats), and one Union Territory. While some anticipated candidates secured spots on the list, there were also notable omissions, making the overall list a mixed bag of selections.

Among the candidates vying for the 20 Constituencies in Karnataka, former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who currently represents Shiggaon in the Assembly, will contest from Haveri, his native district. Notably, the party has decided to drop former Union Minister D.V. Sadananda Gowda (Bengaluru North), Prathap Simha (Mysuru-Kodagu), Sanganna Karadi (Koppal), Nalin Kumar Kateel (Dakshina Kannada) and G.M. Siddeshwara (Davanagere), while introducing some changes.

Union Minister of State Shobha Karandlaje has been relocated from Udupi-Chikkamagalur to Bengaluru North. Meanwhile, in Bengaluru, P.C. Mohan (Central) and Tejasvi Surya (South) will retain their seats. In Mysuru, Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar of the royal family will be contesting, taking Simha’s place.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi will continue to contest from Dharwad. The party has successfully convinced former PM H.D. Deve Gowda’s son-in-law and prominent cardiologist Dr. C.N. Manjunath to be its candidate from Bengaluru Rural, where he will challenge D.K. Suresh, the sole Congress candidate to have secured victory in the Lok Sabha polls in 2019. Suresh also happens to be the brother of KPCC President D.K. Shivakumar.

Former BJP Minister V. Somanna, who faced defeat in two Assembly Constituencies during last year’s Assembly polls, including against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in Varuna, will contest from Tumakuru.

The party has replaced its former State President Nalin Kumar Kateel with Capt. Brijesh Chowta in Dakshina Kannada. In Kalaburagi, Umesh G. Jadhav has secured a nomination once again, having defeated AICC President Mallikarjuna Kharge in 2019. In Bidar, despite resistance from certain sections within the party, Minister of State Bhagwanth Khuba has been retained.

BJP stalwart B.S. Yediyurappa’s son B.Y. Raghavendra will contest from Shivamogga. Despite facing opposition from within the party ranks, ten sitting MPs have been re-nominated, signalling the BJP Central leadership’s firm stance against any threats of rebellion.

Caste considerations

In a surprising move, the Udupi-Chikkamagalur ticket was granted to the Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council, Kota Srinivas Poojari, who hails from the Billava (OBC) community.

A similar caste calculation was made in awarding the Tumakuru ticket to senior leader V. Somanna, a Lingayat known for his strong ties with the Tumakuru-based Siddaganga Mutt. Somanna’s nomination comes despite his discontent following his defeat in last year’s Assembly polls. Once again, the party’s Central leadership has chosen to overlook opposition to Somanna.

In Haveri, despite pressure from veteran K.S. Eshwarappa, who advocated for the ticket to be given to his son K.E. Kanthesh, the BJP opted for Basavaraj Bommai. According to sources, nine sitting MPs were dropped due to factors such as anti-incumbency and age considerations. Nalin Kumar Kateel was denied the ticket due to opposition from party workers and RSS leaders.

D.V. Sadananda Gowda, V. Sreenivasa Prasad (Chamarajanagar), Shivakumar Udasi (Haveri) and G.S. Basavaraj (Tumakuru) had announced political retirement. In Chamarajanagar, former Kollegal MLA S. Balaraj is the BJP’s nominee.

New faces

Dr. C.N. Manjunath (Bengaluru Rural)

Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar (Mysuru-Kodagu)

Capt. Brijesh Chowta (Dakshina Kannada)

Kota Srinivas Poojari (Udupi-Chikkamagalur)

G.M. Gayatri Siddeshwara (Davanagere)

Dr. Basavaraj Kyavater (Koppal)

Missed tickets