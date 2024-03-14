Interesting battle on cards in Bengaluru Rural LS seat

March 14, 2024

Renowned cardiologist Dr. C.N. Manjunath Vs D.K. Suresh, brother of D.K. Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Renowned cardiologist Dr. C.N. Manjunath, former Director of Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, is set to challenge D.K. Suresh in the Bengaluru Rural Lok Sabha Constituency, promising an intriguing electoral battle.

Dr. Manjunath’s candidacy as the representative of the NDA (National Democratic Alliance) has been firmly established following directives from the BJP High Command and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sources suggest that the decision to field Dr. Manjunath is rooted in PM’s dissatisfaction with Suresh, particularly regarding his comments advocating for a separate nationhood for the Southern States. Sources indicate that PM Modi and other national leaders threw their weight behind Dr. Manjunath’s candidacy to prevent Suresh’s re-election to the Lok Sabha for a third term, citing concerns about his perceived ‘separatist mentality.’

Dr. Manjunath met veteran BJP leader B.S. Yediyurappa last evening, during which Yediyurappa said, “When individuals of such calibre contest, they should ideally be elected unopposed, but elections are an inevitable aspect of politics.”

In response, Dr. Manjunath remarked, “This upcoming election will mark a hat-trick victory for Modi. Under his leadership, our nation has garnered global recognition across various sectors, including the economy. He has consistently championed achievers and specialists.”

‘No politics in politics’

Reflecting on his professional background in cardiology and healthcare, Dr. Manjunath emphasised his commitment to ensuring that medical services are accessible to the underprivileged at affordable rates. He clarified, “I will not do politics in politics.”

Expressing gratitude for the widespread support he has received, Dr. Manjunath affirmed his readiness to face any challenges, citing the popularity of Prime Minister Modi and the leadership of figures like Yediyurappa, Deve Gowda, and H.D. Kumaraswamy (State JD-S President).

Meanwhile, at a party meeting in Hassan yesterday, Kumaraswamy revealed that the BJP High Command had urged him to persuade his brother-in-law, Dr. Manjunath, to enter politics and run for office.

“Dr. Manjunath hails from a farming family in Hassan district and has garnered international recognition. Initially, neither I nor Manjunath had contemplated his entry into politics. However, media speculation about his potential candidacy began circulating due to his 17 years of service. I must express gratitude to the media for this attention,” Kumaraswamy stated.

He continued, “The BJP High Command approached me, insisting, ‘You must somehow convince your brother-in-law. We require his presence.’ They exerted pressure on me to ensure his candidacy. Consequently, he is now contesting from the same Kanakapura Constituency that was my political birthplace. Today, it is Bengaluru Rural segment.”