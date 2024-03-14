‘90 million litres of water wasted every day in city’

March 14, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Sustainable Livelihood Consultant Ramesh Kikkeri said that 90 million litres out of the 210 million litres of water that the city is getting everyday, is going for a waste.

He was delivering a lecture on the topic “Judicious use of water” at the Silver Jubilee celebrations of Hotel Owners Credit Co-operative Society organised at a private hotel on Bengaluru-Nilgiri Road here yesterday.

Pointing out that as per the statistics of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), a huge quantity of water (90 Million Litres) is going waste everyday, Ramesh Kikkeri advocated the need for promoting rain water harvesting in every homes. Noting that the population of the city is growing by the day, he said the need of the hour is saving precious water.

“Rain water is the only purest form of water available on land. Taking into account the average rainfall in the city, as many as 2,000 litres of water can be conserved in a 10×10 ft. space. Also, rain water harvesting system in the Palace has recorded a storage of 3 to 4 lakh litres of water. It is also important to note that rain water harvesting will help in storing water without any contamination for as long as 150 years. The hoteliers have a great responsibility of saving water”, he said and called upon the members of the public to join hands in water conservation.

Ramesh also asked hoteliers to adopt judicious water usage methods as this will help save a significant quantity of water.

Vijayanagar Sri Yoganarasimhaswamy Temple Founder Dr. Bhashyam Swamiji said that Mysuru has come to be known as a Hospitality City because of the services of city hoteliers. Recalling that Mysuru was known for its hotels and a wide range of tasty delicacies right from the times of erstwhile Mysuru Maharajas, he lauded hoteliers for their good service and hospitality.

Senior Journalist Amshi Prasanna Kumar released the Silver Jubilee Souvenir on the occasion.

Dr. Bhashyam Swamiji, who was recently conferred Honorary Doctorate by the University of Mysore and Mysuru Akashavani’s former Programme Officer Diwakar G. Hegde were felicitated on the occasion.

Hotel Owners Credit Co-operative Society President Narayan V. Hegde, Mysuru Hotel Owners Association President C. Narayanagowda, Souvenir Editor Raghuveer Puranik, Hotel Owners Endowment Trust President Ravi Shastri, office-bearers P. Narayan Kunder, K.C. Vishwananda Bhat, Hemanth Kumar, M.S. Jayaprakash, Sumitra Anantha Tantri, Sulochana Chandrashekar Shetty and others were present.