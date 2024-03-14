‘Sri Ramakrishna Paramahamsa saw God in all living beings’

March 14, 2024

Swami Muktidanandaji speaks at 189th Jayanti celebrations at Sri Ramakrishna Ashram

Mysore/Mysuru: President of Sri Ramakrishna Ashram in Mysuru, Swami Muktidanandaji, emphasised that Sri Ramakrishna Paramahamsa never laid claim to greatness himself. Instead, he staunchly believed that the presence of the divine could be experienced in every aspect of nature and within every individual, regardless of gender.

Speaking at a special lecture titled ‘Bhagwan Sri Ramakrishna’s Life and Message,’ organised on Mar. 12 as part of the 189th Jayanti celebrations of Sri Ramakrishna Paramahamsa at Sri Ramakrishna Ashram in Yadavagiri, situated on KRS Road, Swami Muktidanandaji elaborated on the profound teachings of Sri Ramakrishna.

Highlighting the simplicity and magnanimity of Sri Ramakrishna Paramahamsa, Swami Muktidanandaji cited the example of how Goddess Kali was worshipped in the form of a simple woman. He underlined that the true vision of God is not attained solely through achieving liberation or performing rituals but is instead found in our everyday actions.

He stressed that displaying compassion towards fellow beings is equivalent to expressing devotion to the divine.

He reiterated Sri Ramakrishna Paramahamsa’s belief that God resides within the heart of every individual and in the beauty of nature, a message he fervently propagated to all.

The credit for elevating Sarada Mata to the status of a divine figure and spreading a revolutionary message to the world rests with Sri Ramakrishna Paramahamsa.

According to Swami Muktidanandaji, every religion guides individuals on path to experiencing divine miracles, albeit through different means, all with the ultimate objective of realising God.

Sri Ramakrishna Paramahamsa possessed a clear understanding of the divine essence inherent in all living beings, regardless of gender. He advocated equality among all individuals and stressed the necessity of mastering one’s senses to attain liberation.

As part of the Sri Ramakrishna Paramahamsa Jayanti celebrations, various rituals were conducted throughout the day, including the recitation of Vedas and mantras, special pujas and the chanting of Vishnu Sahasranama. Devotional songs were performed by Sri Sarada Samvit Bhajan Mandali and Prasadam was distributed to devotees.