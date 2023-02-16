Sri Ramakrishna Paramahamsa’s 188th Jayanti

February 16, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Sri Ramakrishna Ashram, Yadavagiri, Mysuru, will be celebrating the 188th Jayanti of Bhagavan Sri Ramakrishna Paramahamsa at its premises on Feb. 21.

The day-long event will feature Vedic chanting at 5.15 am, mahamangalarati and bhajans at 5.30 am, special puja at 7.30 am, Vishnusahasranama chanting at 8 am, bhajans at 9 am, reading of selected passages at 10.35 am, mahamangalarathi at 10.45 am, homa at 11 am, distribution of prasada at 12 noon, bhajans by Sri Sharada Samvit Bhajana Mandali at 4.30 pm, discourse in Kannada on the topic ‘Sri Ramakrishna’s life and teachings’ at 6 pm and sandhyarati and special bhajans at 7 pm.

Annual celebrations

As part of the Ashram’s annual celebrations from Feb. 22 to 25, the following events will be held at the Ashram premises:

Feb. 22: 5.30 pm – Sandhyarati; 5.45 pm: Discourse in Kannada by Swami Mangalanathanandaji on ‘Pathita Pavane Sharade’; 6.45 pm: Bhajan Sandhya – Abhang Vani by Sudam Danageri. He will be accompanied by Vignesh Bhagwat on harmonium and Parameshwar Hegde on tabla.

Feb. 23: 5.30 pm – Sandhyarati; 5.45 pm: Discourse in Kannada by Prof. M. Krishnegowda on ‘Kuvempu Darshita Sri Ramakrishnaru mattu Sri Ramakrishna Ashrama’; 6.45 pm: Bhakti Sangeetha by Nagachandrika Bhat with Raghunath on tabla, Gurudath on rhythm pad and Sharath on keyboard.

Feb. 24: 5.30 pm – Sandhyarati; 5.45 pm: Discourse in Kannada by Beli Mutt Seer Sri Shivanubhava Charamurthi Shivarudra Swamiji on ‘Dharma mattu Adhyatma – Sri Ramakrishnara mattu Basaveshwarara Drushtikonadalli’; 6.45 pm – Gaanasudharasa by Vid. Shivananda Bhat with Vid. N.G. Hegde on tabla and Harishchandra Naik on harmonium.

Feb. 25: 5.30 pm – Sandhyarati; 5.45 pm – Abbhi Daan Punya Trust Founder Deepak Abbhi will speak in English about the services of the Ashram; 6 pm – Discourse in Kannada by Rohit Chakratirtha on ‘Mysurige Viveka Bhandavya’; 7 pm – “Veera Sanyasi” – Solo Tala-Maddale by Divakar Hegde. Bhagavataru – Gajanana Bhat Tulageri and Maddale by Manjunatha Guddadinba.

On the occasion, there will be 20% discount on books published by the Ashram. For details, contact Mob: 94824-17444 or Ph: 0821-2417444.