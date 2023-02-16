Mahashivaratri Two-wheelers banned at MM Hills
News

Mahashivaratri Two-wheelers banned at MM Hills

February 16, 2023

Chamarajanagar: Deputy Commissioner D.S. Ramesh has temporarily banned entry of two-wheelers to MM Hills from Feb.17 to 21 in view of Mahashivaratri Jatra.

Lakhs of devotees visit MM Hills during Shivaratri from neighbouring districts. To avoid large number vehicles at the Hill, which has narrow  roads with sharp curves, entry of two-wheelers has been banned from 6 am on Feb.17 till 7 pm on  Feb.21.

DC Ramesh has stated in a press release that  parking facility for two-wheelers will be provided at Kowdalli Gram Panchayat limits in Hanur.

