Shivaratri Programmes at Sri Ganapathy Ashram

February 16, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: As part of Mahashivaratri, the following programmes will be held at Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Ashram on Nanjangud Road from Feb. 17 to 19:

Feb. 17 – 9 am: Sri Chakra Puja; 10 am: Girija Kalyanam; 6 pm: Sri Venkatamakhin Memorial and Tyagaraja Swamy Aradhana – Mass singing of Tyagaraja Pancharatna compositions by many musicians.

Feb. 18 – 6 am: Maha Rudra Homa; 9 am: Sri Chakra Puja; 10 am: Maha Rudra Homa Purnahuti; 11 am to 2 pm: Maha Rudra Abhishekam by devotees; 3 pm: Puja to Moolikeshwara; 6.30 pm: Rudra Abhishekam to Sri Sachchidanandeshwara Shivalinga by Pujya Sri Swamiji; 7 pm: Sahasra Kalasha Abhisheka by devotees – Karnatak Vocal Concert by Vid. Palghat Ramprasad; 9 pm: Karnatak Vocal Concert by Vidu. Madhavi Sarath; 11 pm: Abhishekam to Sri Sachchidanandeshwara Shiva Linga by Chanting Rudra Prashna Veda Mantras for 11 times and different decorations

Feb. 19 – 12.10 am: Cultural programme; 3 am: Shiva Bhajans and Divya Nama Sankeertana by Pujya Sri Swamiji; 6 am: Maha Mangala Arati to Sri Sachchidanandeshwara Shiva Linga, Teertha & Prasada Distribution.