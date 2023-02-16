Talented child artiste from Namma Mysuru

February 16, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru boy Vansh P. Keserker, the face of many advertisements, recently ventured into the ‘OTT’ platform with web series ‘Half Pants Full Pants.’ A class 7 student of Purna Chetana Public School in city, this lad started his acting career at the age of 4 in the Kannada film industry.

Vansh has been featured in advertisements like Amul, Meesho, Aalaya Cotton etc.

‘Half Pants Full Pants,’ adapted from Anand Suspi’s autobiographical novel of the same name, transports us back to the good old days when life was much simpler without the Internet and phones. An Amazon Prime Original series, this has been written by Mani Prasad, Anand Suspi, Gaurav Mishra and directed by V.K. Prakash.

Vansh with his parents Indu Keserker and Prashant Keserker and brother Anirudh.

The plot revolves around Anand aka Dabba (Ashwanth Ashok Kumar), a boy with big dreams and adventures. Vansh Keserker plays the role of Raghu aka Giddi who acts as a good support to him. The series also stars renowned actors Ashish Vidyarthi, Sonali Kulkarni and other child artistes.

Vansh with team ‘Half Pants Full Pants.’

Vansh is the son of Indu Keserker, Teacher at Purna Chetana Public School, Mysuru and Prashant Keserker, Creative Designer at PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), Bengaluru, residents of Manasinagar, Mysuru.