Prof. Muzaffar Assadi is new Acting VC of Mysore Varsity
News

Prof. Muzaffar Assadi is new Acting VC of Mysore Varsity

February 16, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Prof. Muzaffar H. Assadi has been appointed as the new Acting Vice-Chancellor of University of Mysore.

A notification issued by the Office of Under Secretary to Governor, signed by Governor of Karnataka and Chancellor of Universities, Thaawarchand Gehlot, dated Feb. 15, states, “Prof. Muzaffar H. Assadi, Dean, Faculty of Arts, Department of Studies in Political Science, to act as Vice-Chancellor, University of Mysore, Mysuru with effect from the afternoon of Feb.17, 2023 (Since Feb.18 and Feb.19 are general holidays) till June 30, 2023 (the date when Assadi’s Deanship ends) or until a regular Vice-Chancellor is appointed or until further orders, whichever is earlier.”

It may be mentioned that as the tenure of the previous UoM Vice-Chancellor Prof. G. Hemantha Kumar ended on

Prof. Muzaffar Assadi is new Acting VC of Mysore Varsity the afternoon of Nov. 15, 2022, Prof. H. Rajashekar, the seniormost Dean of Faculty of Commerce, Department of Studies in Commerce, was appointed as Acting VC with effect from the afternoon of Nov. 15, 2022 till Feb.19, 2023.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching