Prof. Muzaffar Assadi is new Acting VC of Mysore Varsity

February 16, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Prof. Muzaffar H. Assadi has been appointed as the new Acting Vice-Chancellor of University of Mysore.

A notification issued by the Office of Under Secretary to Governor, signed by Governor of Karnataka and Chancellor of Universities, Thaawarchand Gehlot, dated Feb. 15, states, “Prof. Muzaffar H. Assadi, Dean, Faculty of Arts, Department of Studies in Political Science, to act as Vice-Chancellor, University of Mysore, Mysuru with effect from the afternoon of Feb.17, 2023 (Since Feb.18 and Feb.19 are general holidays) till June 30, 2023 (the date when Assadi’s Deanship ends) or until a regular Vice-Chancellor is appointed or until further orders, whichever is earlier.”

It may be mentioned that as the tenure of the previous UoM Vice-Chancellor Prof. G. Hemantha Kumar ended on

Nov. 15, 2022, Prof. H. Rajashekar, the seniormost Dean of Faculty of Commerce, Department of Studies in Commerce, was appointed as Acting VC with effect from the afternoon of Nov. 15, 2022 till Feb.19, 2023.