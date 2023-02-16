Mysuru dancers at historic Hampi Utsav – 2023

February 16, 2023

Guru Vidu. Mithra Naveen of Nadavidyalaya & her disciples present Bharatanatyam

Mysore/Mysuru: Nadavidyalaya Academy of Music and Dance, Hebbal, Mysuru, presented Bharatanatyam recital during the grand inaugural of ‘Hampi Utsav-2023’ at the ‘Yeduru Basava Vedike,’ the 2nd biggest stage (among Gayatri Vedike, Viroopaksha Temple Vedike and Saasive Kaalu Ganapa Vedike) at Hampi opposite Viroopaksha Temple. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai inaugurated the historical event.

Dance performers Guru Vidu. Mithra Naveen, her disciples Harshitha Amruth, Arpitha Nayak, Shreya Ramesh and B.M. Yashaswini enthralled the audience with the concept of Shiva and Shakthi.

The live orchestra included Vid. M.S. Naveen Andagar on vocal, Vidu. R. Meghana on natuvanga, Vid. Srinath Bhat on mridanga and Yeshas N. Kashyap on flute.