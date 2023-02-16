Prize-winners of Sri V. Siddharthacharry Memorial English Declamation Fest

February 16, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Acharya Vidya Kula, Mysuru, hosted the fourth Sri V. Siddharthacharry Memorial English Declamation Fest in city recently.

The event was open to students of Classes VIII and IX. In all, 36 participants from nine schools participated in the Declamation Competition.

Muktha Sen, Assistant Professor in English, Department of Languages, Amrita School of Arts, Humanities and Commerce and M. Lakshmi, Assistant Professor in Communication Skills, Amrita School of Arts, Humanities and Commerce, Mysuru, were the Judges.

The Rolling Shield was won by St. Joseph’s Central School, Vijayanagar, Mysuru.

The prize-winners of the competition are as follows:

VIII standard

First prize: M. Hemamrutha of Acharya Vidya Kula, Mysuru.

Second prize: S. Chinmayee of St Joseph’s Central School, Mysuru.

Third prize: Bhavan Ramesh of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan (BVB), Mysuru.

IX standard

First prize: Ilavika Mrnalini of St Joseph’s Central School, Mysuru.

Second prize: Y. Pradyumna Bhat of BVB, Mysuru.

Third prize: R. Preksha of Acharya Vidya Kula, Mysuru.