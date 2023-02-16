Mahashivaratri at city temples

February 16, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: As part of Mahashivaratri celebrations, devotees can have darshan at Sri Trineshwaraswamy Temple in the Palace pre-mises from 6 am on Feb. 18. Special pujas, abhishekas and prasada distribution has been arranged.The presiding deity of the temple will be adorned with ‘Golden Mask’ (Chinnada Kolaga) from 7 am to 2 pm and 5 pm to 8 pm.

Also, special pujas, abhishekas and prasada distribution has been arranged at Sri Kameshwara Kameshwari Temple on Ramanuja Road besides cultural programmes in the evening.

At Chandramouliswara Swamy Temple

Devotees can have darshan at Chandramouliswara Swamy Temple in V.V. Mohalla from 6 am on Feb. 18 to 6 am on Feb. 19.

Abhisheka will be performed at 8 am, 10.30 am, 12.30 pm, 6 pm, 9.30 pm, midnight of Feb. 18 and 3.30 am on Feb. 19, according to Chandramouliswara Swamy Devasthanam Charitable Trust, VV Mohalla.