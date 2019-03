184th birth anniversary of Sri Ramakrishna Paramahamsa

Anniversary celebrations at Sri Ramakrishna Ashrama from Mar. 9 to Mar. 17

Mysuru: The 184th birthday celebration of Sri Ramakrishna Paramahamsa will be held on Mar. 8 at Sri Ramakrishna Ashrama in Yadavagiri here.

Mar. 8: Vedic chanting (5.15 am); special puja (7.15 am); Bhajans (9 am); homa (11 am) and Prasada distribution (12 noon); Discourses in Kannada on Sri Ramakrishna’s Uniqueness (6 pm), Sandhyarati and special bhajans (7 pm).

As part of the annual celebrations of the Ashrama, the following programmes will be held from Mar. 9 to Mar. 17 at the Ashrama premises:

Mar. 9: Aratrikam at Sabhangana – Homage to Swami Vivekananda (5.45 pm to 8 pm); discourse in English by Swami Muktirupanandaji and discourse in Kannada by Swami Jitakamanandaji.

Mar. 10: Homage to Holy Mother Sri Sarada Devi (5.45 pm to 8 pm); discourse in English by Swami Muktirupanandaji and discourse in Kannada by Swami Jitakamanandaji.

Mar. 11: Youths’ Seminar on Viswavedike Vijayapatake (9.30 am to 1.30 pm); Gamaka Vachana by Vidu. Vani Vadiraj (5.45 pm to 8 pm).

Mar.12: Veena duet by Vid. K.M. Lokeshwar and L. Mahesh Prasad (5.45 pm to 8 pm).

Mar.13 to Mar. 15: Gamaka Vachana – Kumaravyasa Bharata by Mattur Kumaraswamy and Dr. H.R. Vasudeva (5.45 pm to 8 pm).

Mar. 16: Homage to Sri Ramakrishna Paramahamsa (9 am to 1 pm); special lectures by Swami Dayatmanandaji and Vid. H.V. Nagaraj Rao and Karnatak vocal recital by Shweta Sagar (5.45 pm to 8 pm).

Mar. 17: Special lectures by Swami Dayatmanandaji (6 pm to 6. 50 pm.