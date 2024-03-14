Linking RTCs with Aadhaar card begins; to curb land frauds

March 14, 2024

Government asks Sub-Registrar Offices to work on Sundays too on a rotation basis to complete tasks

Mysore/Mysuru: In an effort to address the issue of numerous Records of Rights, Tenancy and Crops (RTCs) still registered under the names of deceased farmers, the State Government has initiated a process to link all RTCs with Aadhaar cards.

Following a Gazette Notification on Mar. 11, the process of linking Aadhaar to RTCs has begun at all Sub-Registrar Offices in Mysuru and as per the Government instructions, the Sub-Registrar Offices have been asked to work on Sundays too on a rotation basis in the districts to complete the work.

Linking RTCs to Aadhaar would not only help in preventing land-related fraud but also ensure clarity and certainty regarding land ownership. Also, the Revenue Department is seeing this as a permanent solution to facilitate the provision of Government scheme benefits to eligible farmers.

RTC, also known as Pahani, contains information such as owners’ details, area, soil type, nature of possession of the land, encumbrance, crops grown and so on.

The Revenue Department officials are actively engaged in the process of linking all RTCs with Aadhaar cards, employing a dual approach. This involves either official visiting the residences of farmers/ landowners or farmers personally visiting Village Accountant (VA) offices. This initiative is part of the Revenue Department’s programme titled “Nanna Bhoomi, Nanna Guruthu” (My Land, My Identity).

Instructed to continue their efforts even after the announcement of Lok Sabha polls, VAs are tasked with the ongoing task of linking Aadhaar with RTC records. Officials will conduct visits to residences to facilitate this process, while individuals also have the option to visit Revenue Dept. offices for assistance.

In Mysuru, there are 14 Sub-Registrar Offices and there are five in the city limits — Mysuru East (Dr. Rajkumar Road in Teachers Layout), Mysuru West (near Vijayanagar Water Tank), Mysuru North (Mini Vidhana Soudha in Nazarbad), Mysuru South (Ramakrishnanagar) and at MUDA Office on JLB Road. At the district level, there are nine Sub-Registrar Offices — T. Narasipur, Bannur, Nanjangud, K.R. Nagar, Mirle, Periyapatna, Bettadapura, Hunsur and H.D. Kote.

In the pilot project initiated to link Aadhaar with RTCs, Department officials have reached out to approximately 19 lakh farmers in the State. Shockingly, among them, around 6 lakh farmers have already passed away, yet their documents remain registered under their names. In response to this concerning issue, the Department has decided to organise an Adalat, or special court session, to facilitate the linking of Aadhaar with RTCs.

Officials assert that linking Aadhaar with RTCs is crucial in combating fraudulent activities related to land ownership and transactions. This proactive measure aims to rectify discrepancies and ensure that land records accurately reflect current ownership status.