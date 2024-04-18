Congress manifesto for Mysuru-Kodagu

April 18, 2024

Madikeri: Mysuru- Kodagu Congress Lok Sabha candidate M. Lakshmana released the election manifesto pertaining to the Constituency focusing on rail connectivity, IT&BT sector, comprehensive water supply, Agriculture Research Centre at Periyapatna among others at an event held at a private hotel, here yesterday.

Trauma Care Centre at Madikeri, Technology Park at Somwarpet, Mini Airport at Madikeri, Yoga Centers, Resolving Coffee and Pepper planters issues, Sports Development Authority, Central University at Hunsur, Computer Hardware Centre at Virajpet, Coffee Export Centre at Gonikoppal are among other promises made in the manifesto. “Congress which is committed implement the pre-poll promises, has released a manifesto with 25 guarantees,” said Lakshmana.

Stating that Prathap Simha (sitting Mysuru-Kodagu MP) was only his political rival, Lakshmana said that they both met over a cup of coffee in Bengaluru, besides requesting Simha and other BJP leaders to wish him luck in the ensuing polls.

Madikeri MLA Dr. Manthar Gowda said Congress party’s guarantees schemes had earned people’s faith that shall ensure victory with a highest margin.

Virajpet MLA A.S. Ponnanna, District Congress President Dharmaja Uttappa, former MLC Veena Acchaiah, KPCC General Secretary K.P. Chandrakala and Campaign Committee Member T.P. Ramesh were present.