No one can stop PM Modi’s return to power: MLC Vishwanath

April 18, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: It is not possible for anyone to stop PM Narendra Modi’s return to power at the Centre, said MLC A.H. Vishwanath here this morning.

Addressing media persons at Hotel Siddharta, he said the BJP would return to power for the third consecutive time with an absolute majority with PM Modi completing a hat-trick.

“The Congress has touched the bottom in some of the biggest States in the country. Contesting less number of seats, how can the Congress party come to power,” questioned Vishwanath.

Taking a dig at CM Siddaramaiah, Vishwanath said that the Chief Minister, who has been criticising former CM H.D. Kumaraswamy for his remarks against the guarantee schemes, must remember the Gargeshwari incident where he had pulled a duppata of a woman.

“Kumaraswamy has also apologised for his statement and there is no need to create a controversy over it,” said Vishwanth who also criticised the guarantee schemes stating that it was leading to fights between daughters-in-law and their mothers-in-law.

The State Government must come out with a white paper regarding the ‘Gruha Lakshmi Scheme’ as not many women are being benefited, he said and added that the guarantee scheme was nothing but a gimmick of snatching money from one and giving it to another.

Noting that the State Government had earned a whopping Rs. 40,000 crore from Excise revenue with the increase of liquor prices, Vishwanath said implementing such guarantee schemes would affect the State’s economic condition.