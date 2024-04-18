Solution to water woes: Remove legal hurdles in execution of Mekedatu & Mahadayi projects

April 18, 2024

G.T. Devegowda appeals to Prime Minister Modi

Mysore/Mysuru: With the State’s ambitious Mekedatu and Mahadayi projects running into inter-State legal hurdles, Chamundeshwari JD(S) MLA G.T. Devegowda (GTD) has appealed Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the legal hurdles and facilitate the execution of the two drinking water projects in the better interests of the State.

Devegowda made this appeal to Prime Minister Modi when he had come to Mysuru to address the BJP-JD(S) coalition poll rally at Maharaja’s College Grounds here on Sunday.

The Chamundeshwari MLA apprised the Prime Minister on the importance of Mahadayi and Mekedatu drinking water projects.

Devegowda pointed out that while the execution of Mekedatu project across Cauvery river on Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border will largely address drinking water issues of Bengaluru and surrounding areas, the Mahadayi project to be built across Mahadayi river on Karnataka-Goa border will address drinking water issues of Kittur Karnataka region.