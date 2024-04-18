Yaduveer embarks on Road Show
News

Yaduveer embarks on Road Show

April 18, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, BJP candidate for Mysuru-Kodagu Lok Sabha Constituency, took out a Road Show at Srirampet in the city on Wednesday.

Yaduveer, who offered obeisance on the occasion of Sri Ramanavami celebrations at Rama Mandira in Srirampet, said “The concept of equal society with moral values envisioned by Lord Sri Ram remains all time inspiration. Sri Ramanavami this year is special for Indians as the five centuries dream of building Sri Ram Mandir at Ayodhya has become a reality. I congratulate Prime Minister Modi on behalf of the residents of the country for this towering achievement.”

Yaduveer later took out the Road Show in an open vehicle to the overwhelming response of the public who offered their respects to the titular king of erstwhile Mysore Royal Family.

