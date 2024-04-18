Political Blame Game: Congress MLA accuses BJP of plotting to change Constitution

April 18, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: As the Lok Sabha polls draw near, political parties and candidates have intensified their rhetoric, engaging in a blame game across various issues. In the Mysuru-Kodagu Constituency, the home turf of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, this political sparring has reached a feverish pitch. The BJP and JD(S) have launched scathing attacks on the ruling Congress in the state on multiple fronts.

Accusing the BJP of harbouring a bias against religious equality, Narasimharaja MLA and KPCC Working President Tanveer Sait alleged that the BJP is scheming to manipulate the Constitution for its gain.

Speaking at a gathering of minority community leaders of the Congress at the Indira Gandhi Congress Bhavan near the City Railway station, Tanveer Sait emphasised the importance of upholding Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s vision of providing equal rights and opportunities to all religions, castes, and communities as enshrined in the Constitution.

However, he criticised the BJP for its alleged disregard for the Constitution and its attempts to modify it for its benefit.

Expressing concerns that the BJP might seek to amend the Constitution if it secures a significant majority in the upcoming LS polls, Sait urged voters to support the Congress to safeguard the Constitution and democracy.

He accused Prime Minister Modi of propagating falsehoods and framed the LS polls as a contest between truth and lies, with the Congress standing for truth against the BJP’s deception. Highlighting the welfare initiatives undertaken by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for minority communities, Sait urged voters to consider the Congress’s accomplishments and vote for the party.

During the event, Animal Husbandry Minister K. Venkatesh highlighted the significance of the election as an opportunity to counteract those who promote discord and disrupt societal harmony. He claimed that the Congress as the beacon of hope for minorities and urged voters to empower the party while rejecting the BJP’s divisive agenda aimed at minority communities.

The newly appointed office-bearers of the minority cell of the City and District Congress assumed their roles during the gathering. Among the dignitaries present were MLC Abdul Jabbar, District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, City Congress President R. Murthy, District President Dr. B.J. Vijaykumar, KEA Chairman Ayub Khan, former Mayor Arif Hussain, as well as leaders Shaukath Pasha, Hazrath Pasha, Mohsin Khan, Siraj and others.