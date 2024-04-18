Congress amended Constitution 80 out of 110 times, counters BJP
Congress amended Constitution 80 out of 110 times, counters BJP

April 18, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Former Mysuru Mayor Shivakumar accused the Congress of disseminating baseless propaganda suggesting that the BJP would tamper with the Constitution if re-elected to power at the Centre. Speaking at a press conference held at the BJP office in Chamarajapuram, Shivakumar dismissed these allegations, emphasising that there is no factual basis to the Congress’s claims.

Highlighting the historical context, Shivakumar pointed out that the Constitution has undergone 110 amendments since its inception over seven decades ago, with 80 of these amendments being initiated by the Congress during its tenure in power. Despite this, he criticised the Congress for misleading the public by falsely asserting that the BJP poses a threat to the Constitution.

Furthermore, Shivakumar accused the Congress of disrespecting Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and failing to adequately address the needs of Dalits. He flayed the Congress’s purported efforts for Dalit welfare as insufficient, questioning the party’s actual contributions to the community’s advancement.

Former Mayor R. Lingappa underscored the significant strides made by the BJP in introducing welfare programs for Pourakarmikas, contrasting it with the alleged inaction of the Congress over the past seven decades. He challenged Congress to account for its contributions to the welfare of Pourakarmikas during its long tenure.

Additionally, Lingappa expressed strong support for Prime Minister Modi, stating that many citizens are eager to see him re-elected for the betterment of the nation. He urged voters to rally behind the BJP-JD(S) coalition candidates across all 28 LS seats in the State, highlighting the commitment of JD(S) workers towards this goal.

Lingappa called on the electorate to reject the Congress, accusing it of propagating falsehoods and misinformation. The press meet also saw the presence of former Mayors Satyavathi, Rajeshwari, and Sandesh Swamy, along with BJP leaders Devaraj, Maheshraje Urs and others.

Searching