Will remain a BJP worker till my last breath: Prathap Simha

March 14, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Upon realising that he missed out on the BJP ticket for the Lok Sabha election from the Mysuru-Kodagu Constituency, incumbent MP Prathap Simha expressed his sentiments, acknowledging that he owed his political journey to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“What am I without beloved PM Narendra Modi? I owe my political existence to Modi. I will remain a BJP Karyakartha (worker) till my last breath and will continue to be a Modi supporter. There is no question of my contesting the election as an independent candidate,” he told reporters to their question in the city yesterday.

Simha recalled his decade-long dedication as an MP since 2014, expressing gratitude to PM Modi for introducing him to the public and enabling his Parliamentary journey. Despite not harbouring lifelong political ambitions, he affirmed his commitment to serving the BJP.

Dismissing reports implicating former CM B.S. Yediyurappa in the denial of his MP ticket, Simha praised Yediyurappa as a revered leader transcending political boundaries. He credited Yediyurappa for elevating the BJP’s status in Karnataka from just two seats and acknowledged Yediyurappa’s instrumental role in his own political trajectory, drawing a parallel between Yediyurappa’s leadership for Karnataka and Modi’s for India.

Appealing to his supporters to refrain from protesting as he will not be contesting the election, Prathap Simha highlighted the unique outpouring of support he received in the Mysuru-Kodagu Constituency.

“Nowhere across the 28 seats of Karnataka have you witnessed protests demanding tickets for a specific candidate. However, in my Mysuru-Kodagu seat, numerous protests were organised advocating for my candidacy. I am deeply touched by the love and support demonstrated by the Karyakarthas and supporters. I am truly grateful and require nothing more,” he said.

‘Only ideological differences with Siddaramaiah; I respect him’

I only have ideological differences with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and I hold him in high regard. Siddaramaiah’s remark suggesting that I lost the ticket due to my tarnished image is unjust. If we were to go by Siddaramaiah’s logic, did he lose the 2018 election because his tarnished image? —Prathap Simha, MP